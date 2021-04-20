Waimea Coffee Company
65-1279 Kawaihae Rd
| +1 808-885-8915
Photo courtesy of Waimea Coffee Company
More info
Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 7am - 3pm
Coffee: Never Too Much of a Good ThingWith a tag line like "Come for the Coffee...Stay for the Aloha!" a wonderful Hawaiian experience awaits at the Waimea Coffee Company. Just a 20 minute drive from the resorts on the Kohala Coast, the coffee and food at this little cafe is worth the drive. For coffee connoisseurs, this northern cafe serves up craft coffees sourced from local coffee farms. Staff enjoy introducing patrons to new flavors and can provide a brief education for those interested in the coffee notes and specific locations of their beans. For those on a coffee tour up the Kona Coast, a trip to this Waimea cafe is the perfect end to a highly caffeinated day!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Little Aloha Over Lunch in Waimea
For those traveling around the Big Island, Waimea Coffee Company's Island ambiance is a great place to stop after zip lining through the rain forests in Hilo or before taking a horseback ride through the Waimea countryside.
Happy staff greet kamaaina (local) guests and island visitors with smiles and plenty of lunch suggestions including the Moa Panini and Waimea Garden Salad.
Known for their great coffee, the Waimea Coffee Company serves up some of the best crafted coffee that Hawaii has to offer.
Only 20-30 minutes from the resorts on the Kona Coast, this little town makes for a perfect little side trip on the Big Island.
Happy staff greet kamaaina (local) guests and island visitors with smiles and plenty of lunch suggestions including the Moa Panini and Waimea Garden Salad.
Known for their great coffee, the Waimea Coffee Company serves up some of the best crafted coffee that Hawaii has to offer.
Only 20-30 minutes from the resorts on the Kona Coast, this little town makes for a perfect little side trip on the Big Island.