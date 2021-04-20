Waimea Coffee Company 65-1279 Kawaihae Rd

Sun 9am - 3pm Mon - Fri 6:30am - 5:30pm Sat 7am - 3pm

Coffee: Never Too Much of a Good Thing With a tag line like "Come for the Coffee...Stay for the Aloha!" a wonderful Hawaiian experience awaits at the Waimea Coffee Company. Just a 20 minute drive from the resorts on the Kohala Coast, the coffee and food at this little cafe is worth the drive. For coffee connoisseurs, this northern cafe serves up craft coffees sourced from local coffee farms. Staff enjoy introducing patrons to new flavors and can provide a brief education for those interested in the coffee notes and specific locations of their beans. For those on a coffee tour up the Kona Coast, a trip to this Waimea cafe is the perfect end to a highly caffeinated day!



