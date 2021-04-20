Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Waimea Coffee Company

65-1279 Kawaihae Rd
Website
| +1 808-885-8915
Coffee: Never Too Much of a Good Thing Waimea Hawaii United States
A Little Aloha Over Lunch in Waimea Waimea Hawaii United States
Coffee: Never Too Much of a Good Thing Waimea Hawaii United States
A Little Aloha Over Lunch in Waimea Waimea Hawaii United States

More info

Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 7am - 3pm

Coffee: Never Too Much of a Good Thing

With a tag line like "Come for the Coffee...Stay for the Aloha!" a wonderful Hawaiian experience awaits at the Waimea Coffee Company. Just a 20 minute drive from the resorts on the Kohala Coast, the coffee and food at this little cafe is worth the drive. For coffee connoisseurs, this northern cafe serves up craft coffees sourced from local coffee farms. Staff enjoy introducing patrons to new flavors and can provide a brief education for those interested in the coffee notes and specific locations of their beans. For those on a coffee tour up the Kona Coast, a trip to this Waimea cafe is the perfect end to a highly caffeinated day!

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Little Aloha Over Lunch in Waimea

For those traveling around the Big Island, Waimea Coffee Company's Island ambiance is a great place to stop after zip lining through the rain forests in Hilo or before taking a horseback ride through the Waimea countryside.
Happy staff greet kamaaina (local) guests and island visitors with smiles and plenty of lunch suggestions including the Moa Panini and Waimea Garden Salad.
Known for their great coffee, the Waimea Coffee Company serves up some of the best crafted coffee that Hawaii has to offer.
Only 20-30 minutes from the resorts on the Kona Coast, this little town makes for a perfect little side trip on the Big Island.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points