Stay - Wailea Sunset

We took a stroll up and down the coast at Wailea in Maui. It was paradise. There is a walkway that goes all along the coast in that area, and each hotel connects to it. There were so many activities going on there every night. Luaus, weddings, surfing, strolling, but many people, including myself, came just for this. The opportunity to watch the sun go down on the Pacific from the island of Maui. The hotels knew what people wanted to do, so they scattered lawn chairs all along their beachfront property so you could just sit, relax, and enjoy the fabulous views. Stay.