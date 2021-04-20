Where are you going?
Wailea

Wailea, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753, USA
Sunset Paddles

The Wailea Ocean Walk is one of the most beautiful spots to watch the sunset in Maui. I like to run the walkway just as the sun is setting. The one-and-a-half mile path goes past fancy resorts like the Four Seasons and Grand Wailea. The hotels usually have live music or luaus taking place on their lawns that time of day. During the day, the ocean is usually dotted with people on paddleboards and in outrigger canoes. By day's end all of the paddles had all been retired.
By Jen Murphy

Blake Burton
almost 7 years ago

Stay - Wailea Sunset

We took a stroll up and down the coast at Wailea in Maui. It was paradise. There is a walkway that goes all along the coast in that area, and each hotel connects to it. There were so many activities going on there every night. Luaus, weddings, surfing, strolling, but many people, including myself, came just for this. The opportunity to watch the sun go down on the Pacific from the island of Maui. The hotels knew what people wanted to do, so they scattered lawn chairs all along their beachfront property so you could just sit, relax, and enjoy the fabulous views. Stay.

