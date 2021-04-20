Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Waikane Store

48-377 Kamehameha Highway
Website
| +1 808-239-8522
Finger Lickin' Good Chicken Kaneohe Hawaii United States

More info

Mon 10:30am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

Finger Lickin' Good Chicken

Sometimes the strangest and perhaps scariest looking places make for the best food joints. The Waikane Store, located in Kaneohe on your way to the North Shore, may look like a shanty but behind that green exterior is perhaps the best mochiko chicken on the planet.

The general store isn't stocked with much but it doesn't matter because what you're really coming here for is their infamous mochiko chicken, maki sushi and shrimp fritters.
By Lindsey E Keeler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points