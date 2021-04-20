Waikane Store
48-377 Kamehameha Highway
| +1 808-239-8522
Mon 10:30am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Finger Lickin' Good ChickenSometimes the strangest and perhaps scariest looking places make for the best food joints. The Waikane Store, located in Kaneohe on your way to the North Shore, may look like a shanty but behind that green exterior is perhaps the best mochiko chicken on the planet.
The general store isn't stocked with much but it doesn't matter because what you're really coming here for is their infamous mochiko chicken, maki sushi and shrimp fritters.