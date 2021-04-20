Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Waiheke Island

Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Website
Morning Sunrise on Waiheke Island Auckland New Zealand
The Best Island on the Planet Auckland New Zealand
The Headlands Trail Auckland New Zealand
Have a Wine on Waiheke Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Morning Sunrise on Waiheke Island Auckland New Zealand
The Best Island on the Planet Auckland New Zealand
The Headlands Trail Auckland New Zealand
Have a Wine on Waiheke Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand
Cable bay Auckland New Zealand

Morning Sunrise on Waiheke Island

Waiheke Island is just a 30-minute ferry from Auckland. After a day of wine tasting and beach walks, we woke to an amazing sunrise over Oneroa Bay.
By Vicki Johnson

More Recommendations

Rob Hughes
almost 7 years ago

The Headlands Trail

A one hour ferry from Auckland, Waiheke is home to great walks, many vineyards, and outstanding beaches!
Rob Hughes
almost 7 years ago

The Best Island on the Planet

Waiheke Island has it all and is a short ferry ride from Auckland. Book a bach (holiday rental) and stay the weekend!
Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Have a Wine on Waiheke

The sun's shining, there's a light breeze, you're thirsty, the sun is still shining. Summer is the time to a take a ferry to Waiheke Island and plonk yourself down at one of the world class vineyards. As you soak in the panaramic views back to the city, you'll not notice the hours melt away on your most relaxing Auckland afternoon.
Sara Wilkins
almost 5 years ago

Cable bay

The best view of the city of Auckland! The big bag chairs,the cheese boards, and the view was unbelievable

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points