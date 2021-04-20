Waiheke Island
Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Morning Sunrise on Waiheke IslandWaiheke Island is just a 30-minute ferry from Auckland. After a day of wine tasting and beach walks, we woke to an amazing sunrise over Oneroa Bay.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Headlands Trail
A one hour ferry from Auckland, Waiheke is home to great walks, many vineyards, and outstanding beaches!
almost 7 years ago
The Best Island on the Planet
Waiheke Island has it all and is a short ferry ride from Auckland. Book a bach (holiday rental) and stay the weekend!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Have a Wine on Waiheke
The sun's shining, there's a light breeze, you're thirsty, the sun is still shining. Summer is the time to a take a ferry to Waiheke Island and plonk yourself down at one of the world class vineyards. As you soak in the panaramic views back to the city, you'll not notice the hours melt away on your most relaxing Auckland afternoon.
almost 5 years ago
Cable bay
The best view of the city of Auckland! The big bag chairs,the cheese boards, and the view was unbelievable