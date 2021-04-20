Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wagas

265号 Jiaozhou Road
Website
| +86 21 6272 0353
Local Cafe Chain Shanghai China

Local Cafe Chain

Wagas is a household name in Shanghai. Arguably the largest cafe chain in Shanghai, these healthy, fresh eateries can be found on dozens of corners, malls and office buildings across the city. Offering 50% off of their breakfast menu before 10am and discounted pasta after 6pm, Wagas' cafes are often filled morning till evening. On top of delivering consistently good fare in the form of soups, salads, wraps and even curries, the coffee is hot and the Wi-Fi is free. So if you simply need a place to duck into, get refreshed, and plan out the rest of your day, they’ve got you covered.

Check the link below for details on all locations.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points