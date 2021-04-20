Wagas
265号 Jiaozhou Road
| +86 21 6272 0353
Local Cafe ChainWagas is a household name in Shanghai. Arguably the largest cafe chain in Shanghai, these healthy, fresh eateries can be found on dozens of corners, malls and office buildings across the city. Offering 50% off of their breakfast menu before 10am and discounted pasta after 6pm, Wagas' cafes are often filled morning till evening. On top of delivering consistently good fare in the form of soups, salads, wraps and even curries, the coffee is hot and the Wi-Fi is free. So if you simply need a place to duck into, get refreshed, and plan out the rest of your day, they’ve got you covered.
