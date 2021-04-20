Wagah Border

Highkicks, dancing, and the Pakistan border

Brilliant show of national pride and men's high kicks. A must do in Amritsar along with the golden temple. Arrive around 4:30-5pm for the 5:30 to 6:30 "show" it takes about 45 minutes to get there by taxi from Amritsar. Be sure to bring your passport as there is a separate (closer) viewing area for foreigners, it can get very crowded in general seating - so arrive early.

Prepare for security pat down and general over crowding through this high-energy local experience.