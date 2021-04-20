Wagah Border
Wagah, Hardo Rattan, Punjab 143108, India
India/Pakistan Border Closing CeremonyThe village of Wagah on the borders of India and Pakistan hosts the most flamboyant and enthusiastic ritual of nationalism every night. In the evening, huge crowds swell on each side of the border and cheer on elaborately uniformed soldiers of each nation as they strut and wheel in procession. They then lower their flags at the same time and clang the gates shut for the night. Men over loudspeakers lead chants praising their respective countries, and all aim to outshout the other side. Miniature flags, armbands and noisemakers in Pakistani and Indian colors are available for purchase so one may compete in the biggest "spirit challenge" I've ever seen. What if we did this on the border of the US and Canada?
over 6 years ago
Highkicks, dancing, and the Pakistan border
Brilliant show of national pride and men's high kicks. A must do in Amritsar along with the golden temple. Arrive around 4:30-5pm for the 5:30 to 6:30 "show" it takes about 45 minutes to get there by taxi from Amritsar. Be sure to bring your passport as there is a separate (closer) viewing area for foreigners, it can get very crowded in general seating - so arrive early.
Prepare for security pat down and general over crowding through this high-energy local experience.
