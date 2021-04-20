Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wagah Border

Wagah, Hardo Rattan, Punjab 143108, India
Website
India/Pakistan Border Closing Ceremony Hardo Rattan India
Highkicks, dancing, and the Pakistan border Hardo Rattan India
India/Pakistan Border Closing Ceremony Hardo Rattan India
Highkicks, dancing, and the Pakistan border Hardo Rattan India

India/Pakistan Border Closing Ceremony

The village of Wagah on the borders of India and Pakistan hosts the most flamboyant and enthusiastic ritual of nationalism every night. In the evening, huge crowds swell on each side of the border and cheer on elaborately uniformed soldiers of each nation as they strut and wheel in procession. They then lower their flags at the same time and clang the gates shut for the night. Men over loudspeakers lead chants praising their respective countries, and all aim to outshout the other side. Miniature flags, armbands and noisemakers in Pakistani and Indian colors are available for purchase so one may compete in the biggest "spirit challenge" I've ever seen. What if we did this on the border of the US and Canada?
By Ariana Chomitz

More Recommendations

Sara Leggett
over 6 years ago

Highkicks, dancing, and the Pakistan border

Brilliant show of national pride and men's high kicks. A must do in Amritsar along with the golden temple. Arrive around 4:30-5pm for the 5:30 to 6:30 "show" it takes about 45 minutes to get there by taxi from Amritsar. Be sure to bring your passport as there is a separate (closer) viewing area for foreigners, it can get very crowded in general seating - so arrive early.
Prepare for security pat down and general over crowding through this high-energy local experience.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points