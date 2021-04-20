Where are you going?
Waffle House

100 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Website
| +1 404-584-0621
Southern-Style Diner Chain Atlanta Georgia United States

Southern-Style Diner Chain

In a region that doesn’t have many diners to speak of, Waffle House is as close as it gets, serving up greasy favorites 24 hours a day. The regional chain was founded in Avondale Estates in 1955 and has grown consistently since then. Breakfast is available any time of day, and you can watch your food being cooked in front of you. There is plenty of controversy surrounding the chain, but the iconic restaurants are somewhere you can rely on to get cheap meals relatively fast. They’ve even been cited as being a good luck charm, as the Atlanta Braves went on a 15-game winning streak after Waffle House opened at Turner Field.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

