Wadi Shab near Tiwi Tiwi, Oman

Take a dip in Turquoise Paradise in Oman Find a little slice of Middle Eastern paradise 2 hours outside of Muscat at Wadi Shab. Hike into this pristine wadi (valley) which snakes deep into the rocks and provides an array of oranges and browns that you will marvel at at the sun hides behind the canyon walls. You'll have to scramble over rocks and through natural water pools - but you can go as far as you'd like into the wadi. It does get harder the further you go.



Park the car under the big highway bridge and then spend small amount to take the little boat manned by a local guy to get you across to where the hiking begins. Make sure you ask him what time the last boat leaves so that you can get back to your car!



Things to take: Take a swimming suit, a dry bag for your camera, water hiking shoes, a towel, and some snacks. Spend the day there soaking up the view and waters.



Directions: From Muscat, drive east towards Sur along the shiny new motor highway. It is about 2 hours drive (one way) and exit at Tiwi. Drive into Tiwi village and the entrance of Wadi Shab is at the west end of the town.