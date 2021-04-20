W R Hearst Memorial State Beach

Short walk rewarded with a beautiful view of the California coastline If you're driving by the William Randoph Hearst Memorial State Beach and need a break to stretch your legs, here's a great place. This beach is located just north of Cambria and almost directly across from the entrance into the Hearst family Ranch.



There's a long pier where you are allowed to fish without a fishing license. With the pier in front of you, head right onto the beach. A short walk on the sand takes you to a spot where you can see a trail-head going up a small incline.



This is the trail to take to get to the point in the picture. It's probably about a half hour walk and no hills. In this picture, you can make out the pier in the back right.



Tip: Be careful, although the path is wide and easy to follow, there's a lot of poison oak.



