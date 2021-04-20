Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

W Maldives

Ma. Maadheli 5th Floor, Majeedhee Magu,, Male 20172, Maldives
Website
| +960 301-3500
Best Seat on the Island at W Maldives Male Maldives
Good morning W Maldives Male Maldives
Unplug at Ocean Oasis 234 or 235 Male Maldives
Best Seat on the Island at W Maldives Male Maldives
Good morning W Maldives Male Maldives
Unplug at Ocean Oasis 234 or 235 Male Maldives

Best Seat on the Island at W Maldives

One of the highlights of my weeklong honeymoon at the super-luxe W Maldives? Spending an hour after breakfast each morning on this swing overlooking the lagoon, before retreating to our spacious overwater villa (complete with a deck and private infinity plunge pool, natch). Stock up on free sodas and ice creams from the six Sweet Spots studding the island and grab your current beach read: this is most relaxing spot on the island, with undoubtedly the best view. One morning we even spotted a baby shark flitting about in the shallow waters just below the swing. File under: Bliss.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Wingsclipped09
over 6 years ago

Good morning W Maldives

Breathtaking view greets you everywhere on the morning stroll in W Maldives
Wingsclipped09
over 6 years ago

Unplug at Ocean Oasis 234 or 235

Overwater bungalows for privacy & tranquility with an abundance of colorful marine lives right at your feet.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points