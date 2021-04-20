W Maldives Ma. Maadheli 5th Floor, Majeedhee Magu,, Male 20172, Maldives

Best Seat on the Island at W Maldives One of the highlights of my weeklong honeymoon at the super-luxe W Maldives? Spending an hour after breakfast each morning on this swing overlooking the lagoon, before retreating to our spacious overwater villa (complete with a deck and private infinity plunge pool, natch). Stock up on free sodas and ice creams from the six Sweet Spots studding the island and grab your current beach read: this is most relaxing spot on the island, with undoubtedly the best view. One morning we even spotted a baby shark flitting about in the shallow waters just below the swing. File under: Bliss.