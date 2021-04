W Mexico City Campos Elíseos 252, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

W Mexico City Located in Polanco amid a cluster of familiar, brand-name hotels, the W Mexico City features all the usual amenities and contemporary design touches you expect from this hotelier, including toiletries by Bliss. On-site, you’ll find a restaurant and bar, spa, and fitness center. If you're traveling with a pet, this hotel is an especially good option because of its signature “Pets Are Welcome” program.