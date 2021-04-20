W Hotel
1 Austin Rd W
+852 3717 2222
Photo courtesy of W Hong Kong
A Most Convenient StayIf convenience is key to your stay, then you can't beat the W Hong Kong. Located just above the Kowloon Station airport express and near the popular Elements mall, not to mention the buzzing Tsim Sha Tsui area, you'll have close access to the best brands and restaurants Hong Kong has to offer.
However, if your intentions are to stay in, then you're in for a treat, too. The W's own dining establishments and the hotel's facilities are not to be missed. Chill out by the WET pool on the 76th floor, work up a sweat at the fully equipped gym, or aim for total relaxation at the Bliss Spa.
At the end of the day, unwind with a soak in the tub, then lay your head down on the fluffy pillows as the vibrant hum of West Kowloon below lull you into a restful night's sleep.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Rooftop Pool
Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, this modern, hip hotel has a rooftop pool, cool spaces to eat and drink, and is attached to Elements which is a plethora of branded and luxury shops that you would never need to leave the compound.