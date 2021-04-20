W Hong Kong Hotel
Kowloon Station, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 3717 2222
Photo courtesy of W Hong Kong
A Blissfully Blue Spa RetreatSpa-goers are sure to recognize (and be drawn to) Bliss Spa's signature shade of blue. The W Hotel's collaboration with the brand has brought the spa to Hong Kong, where you'll find your favourite treatments coupled with your must-have beauty products.
Go for the Feeling Fabulous package, which includes a scrub, a massage (or "rub"), and a facial to help you ease that jetlag. Or, treat yourself to the Shopper's Delight leg massage after a day of hitting Hong Kong's best shops.
Jet-setting men can also find an array of services to suit them, like the "homme improvement" triple oxygen facial.
You'll saunter out basking in the glow of that soothing blue light, with a renewed glow of your very own.