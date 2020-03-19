Where are you going?
Crystal at W Doha Hotel & Residences

Building 262, Street 831، Doha, Qatar
+974 4453 5000
More info

Art 29

Make your way to the 29th floor of the W-Doha and you're in for a surprise!

Exiting the elevator, you find yourself in unusual, spacious and raw surroundings, with high ceilings and top-to-bottom windows framing the views of Doha's business and financial center. When I looked at the space, it was in-between exhibits, but I was still blown away. I'll definitely check their exhibits next time I'm there. If you're looking for a cool space to host an event–this could be it!

>>>A heartfelt shukraan شكرا to the Qatar Tourism Authority and our knowledgeable and amazing guides for 4 unforgettable days in Qatar. #visitqatar @visitqatar #ourqatar

Visa & Free Stopover Program
Qatar is visa free since 2017 for more than 80 nationalities, you can find more information here. The +Qatar program is also running in 2018 giving the opportunity for Qatar Airways passengers to explore Qatar with a range of stopover options including a free hotel stay (!!) or two-night stay for $100, click here for more info.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

