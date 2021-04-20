W Barcelona

W - the trendiest hotel

The clients I pick up at this hotel are usually young modern people who appreciate high tech and design. It's people who are fun to be with, but they are also demanding at the same time. I love its architecture, and its casual restaurants, but it specially stands out by its cocktail bar with amazing views over the city (the place to go in the sunset!). I've only heard some complaints about the sometimes excessively hype design of the rooms, making it hard to find where the switches are (and it looks like in some rooms the bathroom has a transparent wall???)