W Barcelona

When I first moved to Barcelona I was having a difficult time finding a running path that I liked. I was navigating new city streets and trying to find my groove both mentally and physically. I was also used to trial running and being surrounded by nature when I ran, so my new ciy runs were a bit frustrating. Then I started running down by the beach, known as Barceloneta. The W hotel is at the end of this stretch of sand and the hotel was designed to appear like a ships sail. I found such beauty in the reflection of the clouds on this day that now I run to the sail almost four times a week. It might not be a gorgeous mountain, a forest of beautiful trees, but the sail gives me motivation. There is a beautiful promenade for running and biking all along the beach in Barceloneta as well as plenty of beachside restaurants and you can see surfers in the water almost year round!