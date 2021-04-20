W Barcelona
Plaça Rosa Del Vents 1, Final, Passeig de Joan de Borbó, 08039 Barcelona
W BarcelonaRising dramatically at the end of the beach along the Barceloneta boardwalk, the Ricardo Bofill-designed W Hotel is uncompromisingly modern, complete with reflective glass façade, distinctive sail-like shape, and youthful, clubby interiors. The hotel has a refreshingly informal vibe, with an Ibiza-like ambiance—including sets from international DJs—around the Wet Deck, which is enhanced by the peerless sea views and a private infinity pool. The rooms are modern, decorated in swirling blue carpets and dark woods, and kitted out with funky accent pillows, flat-screen TVs, rainfall showers, and, in many rooms, great views of the Mediterranean or the city.
Stay on the beach at the W Barcelona
Only steps away from Barcelona's Barceloneta beach, the W Barcelona, has more to offer proximity to Barcelona's beach and port. Known as the Hotel Vela (Sail Hotel) by locals, this hotel is home to Spain's first ever Bliss Spa and the Bravo24 Restaurant (run by a Michelin-star-rated chef). Even if you decide to stay somewhere else, it's worth the price of a high-end cocktail to enjoy the sweeping views at the Eclipse rooftop bar.
W - the trendiest hotel
The clients I pick up at this hotel are usually young modern people who appreciate high tech and design. It's people who are fun to be with, but they are also demanding at the same time. I love its architecture, and its casual restaurants, but it specially stands out by its cocktail bar with amazing views over the city (the place to go in the sunset!). I've only heard some complaints about the sometimes excessively hype design of the rooms, making it hard to find where the switches are (and it looks like in some rooms the bathroom has a transparent wall???)
Cloud reflection in the sail
When I first moved to Barcelona I was having a difficult time finding a running path that I liked. I was navigating new city streets and trying to find my groove both mentally and physically. I was also used to trial running and being surrounded by nature when I ran, so my new ciy runs were a bit frustrating. Then I started running down by the beach, known as Barceloneta. The W hotel is at the end of this stretch of sand and the hotel was designed to appear like a ships sail. I found such beauty in the reflection of the clouds on this day that now I run to the sail almost four times a week. It might not be a gorgeous mountain, a forest of beautiful trees, but the sail gives me motivation. There is a beautiful promenade for running and biking all along the beach in Barceloneta as well as plenty of beachside restaurants and you can see surfers in the water almost year round!
