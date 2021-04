W Atlanta - Buckhead 3377 Peachtree Road Northeast

A Sleek and Funky Stay at W Buckhead The W Buckhead has the most unique design of all the area hotels. The 291 room hotel, complete with the W signature beds, has views of Buckhead and the Lenox area. Bathrooms are stocked with Bliss products, plush waffle robes and a Rainforest shower for a relaxing experience. Dine in the hotel restaurant, Cook Hall, a modern American gastropub, and grab a cocktail at Whiskey Blue, the W's rooftop bar.