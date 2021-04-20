W&OD Regional Park
Located along the former Washington & Old Dominion Railroad (W&OD) that provided train service from Alexandria to Loudoun County from 1859-1968, the W&OD Regional Park offers 45 miles of asphalt trail for running, walking, and bicycling as well as 32.5 miles of parallel gravel paths for hiking and horseback riding. Stretching from Alexandria, VA to the Blue Ridge Mountains, nearly two miles of the trail wind through Falls Church. Traveling on the trail evokes the experience of a train ride as you go from countryside to suburbs to city and vice versa. Various attractions and markers line the W&OD highlighting its history.