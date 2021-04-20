Where are you going?
Vulcano

Vulcano, 98055 Lipari, Province of Messina, Italy
Last One in is a Rotten Egg

What’s that smell?

It’s the entire island of Vulcano, the Aeolian Island most famous for its clumpy, mineral-rich mud baths and healing hot springs.

Laghetto di Fanghi is the name of the famed mud bath closest to the dock. A massive pit of greyish green clay awaits visitors who first cover themselves head to toe, then jump into the adjacent hot spring-warmed sea to rinse off.

Though it is nearly impossible to wash the sulfurous stench out of your bathing suit, the Laghetto di Fanghi experience is still exciting, unique and worth it. Plus it’s great for your skin.

By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
