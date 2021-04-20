Vroman's Bookstore

Indie Bookstore Done Right

Vroman's is the beating heart of this indie corner of Pasadena. They have great variety and employee recommendations posted beneath many of the titles—I love this about Vroman's, as it really enhances the browsing experience. You'll also find a thorough cooking section and a travel section. After you've found something you like, there's a small but comfortable cafe at the edge of the bookstore where you can enjoy your find over a latte. Though the books are a little pricey, they're certainly a step above chain bookstores.



Stop by before catching an artsy foreign film at the Laemmle, or before a nice dinner at Settebello (Blaze is good, but Settebello is better).