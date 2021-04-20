Vranken Pommery
5 Place du Général Gouraud, 51100 Reims, France
| +33 3 26 61 62 63
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Caves PommeryThe caves Pommery were the last on our champagne tour.
The estate is very impressive. Going inside will impress you as well. The waiting area is massive and has a bar area where you can buy champagne glasses. On the opposite side they have the boutique where you can purchase bottles from the entire collection of the Pommery House.
Pommery is a place for art too, showcasing some very interesting pieces - the large upside down elephant in the waiting area, the giant ball of paper inside the caves designed to absorb moisture, the moving wellies that represent the eagerness of the cellar workers to go to work. They have scared a few visitors during the tour. Large sculptures in the chalk walls can also be seen around the cave.
A very impressive thing was the dungeon that houses their most precious and old bottles, the oldest one being from 1874.
As with the other tours, at the end we got to taste a glass of champagne.