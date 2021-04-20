Where are you going?
Vranken Pommery

5 Place du Général Gouraud, 51100 Reims, France
Website
| +33 3 26 61 62 63
gaudy & gothic Reims France

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Pommery Champagne is one of the best known in the world but this has nothing to do with their taste in 'art." The business does have a connection with the art movement, having supported the arts and still displaying modern art deep in their cellars where they sit along side bottles of grape juice waiting to become champagne.

In front of the entrace is this tree made of all things bright and plastic-y. Art or rubbish to be recycled?

In the background is the Gothic Notre Dame Cathedral of Reims. Which is a true art form? Its up to you to decide.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

