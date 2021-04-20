Vossenstraat Vossenstraat, 1000 Brussel, Belgium

Marolles Collage I always allow myself plenty of time to get lost in a neighborhood's side streets when traveling so that I may catch glimpse of the place's local flavor. Following this philosophy, I meandered through the streets of the Marolles–Brussel's working-class disctric. My final destination was the Jeu de Balle flea market, where I was hoping to find an undiscovered treasure. I turned on to Valkstraat street just before arriving at the market and was delighted to find my treasure on an alley street wall. Layers of graffiti, worn flyers and peeling paint created a textured collage of unlikely art, giving me insight to the building's past and hidden secrets.

