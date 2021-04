Vosges Haut-Chocolat

After studying culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu, Chicago resident Katrina Markoff took some time to travel—a journey that planted the seed for Vosges Haut-Chocolat, a line of premium chocolate made with globally sourced spices, flowers, herbs, roots, and liqueurs. A shopping experience at her Lincoln Park boutique is made sweeter by touches like chandeliers and wine. It’s this location, in particular, that also features a seasonal menu of chocolate-and-cocktail pairings, including the Summer Negroni with the Blood Orange Caramel Square and the Smoked Whiskey Collins with the Smoked Salt Square.