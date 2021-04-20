Where are you going?
Voodoo Doughnut

22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Website
| +1 503-241-4704
Voodoo Doughnuts

Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can all share each other's creative doughnuts—such as the Maple-Bacon or Oreo Peanut-Butter.
By Alyssa Jean Laird , AFAR Local Expert

Beth Weeks
almost 7 years ago

Voodoo Doughnut

I come from a suburb that I thought had the doughnut industry pretty well figured out. That is, until I went to Portland and was introduced to Voodoo Doughnut, the hip grandkid of the type of doughnut shops I'm used to.

Located near the famous "Keep Portland weird" wall, Voodoo is renowned for their unique, modern spin on the traditional pastry. The bakery has options like the Voodoo Doll, the Bacon Maple Bar, the Gay Bar, and dozens of other colorfully named doughnuts. Like everything else in Portland, there are also many vegan options.

Voodoo Doughnut is a must-see if you're in Portland, but make sure you have an hour or so clear in your schedule for it: the line is usually out the door.
Myriam Acevedo
almost 7 years ago

Weird Portland

Coffee, doughnuts, weirdness, food carts at walking distance, china town.
Sbs
about 6 years ago

Nick Brooks
almost 7 years ago

VooDoo Doll Donut

Grab a delicious and sinister looking voodoo doll donut at VooDoo Donut Shop.

