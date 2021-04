I come from a suburb that I thought had the doughnut industry pretty well figured out. That is, until I went to Portland and was introduced to Voodoo Doughnut, the hip grandkid of the type of doughnut shops I'm used to.Located near the famous "Keep Portland weird" wall, Voodoo is renowned for their unique, modern spin on the traditional pastry. The bakery has options like the Voodoo Doll, the Bacon Maple Bar, the Gay Bar, and dozens of other colorfully named doughnuts. Like everything else in Portland, there are also many vegan options.Voodoo Doughnut is a must-see if you're in Portland, but make sure you have an hour or so clear in your schedule for it: the line is usually out the door.