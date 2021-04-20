Where are you going?
von Braun Astronomical Society

5105 Nolen Ave SE, Huntsville, AL 35801, USA
See the Stars Huntsville Alabama United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

See the Stars

You may associate planetariums with dull documentaries and Pink Floyd laser light shows, but Huntsville's planetarium and observatory was founded by Wernher von Braun, the rock star of rocket scientists. Facilities may be modest, but the history and passion for astronomy makes it worth checking the lunar calendar.

Year-round Saturday night events combine themed educational talks with telescope viewing. Visiting pro astronomers and "local science enthusiasts" lend their knowledge to amateur stargazers, while the setting in Monte Sano State Park means beautiful views even before the stars come out.



By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

