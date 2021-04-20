Where are you going?
228 N Market St
| +1 301-696-8658
Fine Dining in Frederick Frederick Maryland United States

Sat, Sun 11:30am - 2pm
Tue - Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Fine Dining in Frederick

Celebrity chef and Frederick native Bryan Voltaggio continues to win hearts, minds, and palates with his elegant destination restaurant located in the former 1890 Hauck Mansion on N. Market Street. Well executed, well seasoned, perfectly crafted, and absolutely delicious New American cuisine including a 6-course or even a whopping 21-course tasting menu and wine pairing in their kitchen. Very attentive, friendly, and knowledgeable staff whereby each runner describes their dish perfectly.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

