Volcano Winery
35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI 96785, USA
| +1 808-967-7772
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Wine, Wine with Tropical Fruit, Wine with Tea - You can have it all at Volcano Winery!When nature provides such fertile soil, what do you do? Make wine of course! And on the side of a volcano you can provide offerings the lava gods with sweet wine flavored with honeyed macadamia nuts, also available for mere mortals as well.
Volcano Winery is a legitimate winery (one of only two on all the Hawaiian Islands) doing a fantastic pinot noir and white wines and blushes. But the star of the show are their fruit blends with guava and Jaboticaba berries and light dessert style wine with macadamia nut honey which they also infuse with tea grown right next to the vines.
Take a tour of the property and then do a tasting which you can accompany with a wonderful selection of cheese perfectly paired for the wines you will be tasting.
It is small, unique and super friendly, no wine snobs here!