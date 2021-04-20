Voices in Ink (Voces en Tinta)
Calle de Niza 23, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5533 7116
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Bookstore, Cafe, Cultural Forum for LGBT BibliophilesMexico City has a number of excellent bookstores that double as cafés and cultural forums, and one of them is Voces en Tinta, a large, welcoming shop in the Zona Rosa neighborhood.
The particular thematic focus of this shop is, in staff's words, ... "on gender..., with opportunities that men and women have, the relationships between them, and the distinct roles that society assigns them."
In addition to selling books on a wide range of topics, Voces en Tinta hosts a variety of groups and workshops, including some intended exclusively for lesbians.