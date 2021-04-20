Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Voices in Ink (Voces en Tinta)

Calle de Niza 23, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5533 7116
Bookstore, Cafe, Cultural Forum for LGBT Bibliophiles Mexico City Mexico

More info

Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm

Bookstore, Cafe, Cultural Forum for LGBT Bibliophiles

Mexico City has a number of excellent bookstores that double as cafés and cultural forums, and one of them is Voces en Tinta, a large, welcoming shop in the Zona Rosa neighborhood.

The particular thematic focus of this shop is, in staff's words, ... "on gender..., with opportunities that men and women have, the relationships between them, and the distinct roles that society assigns them."

In addition to selling books on a wide range of topics, Voces en Tinta hosts a variety of groups and workshops, including some intended exclusively for lesbians.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points