Vizcaya Bridge Puente de Vizcaya Zubia, Getxo, Bizkaia, Spain

Vizcaya Bridge The Vizcaya Bridge (Bizkaiko Zubia in Basque, Puente de Vizcaya in Spanish) was constructed over 100 years ago to connect the neighborhoods Portugalete and Las Arenas (part of Getxo) across the Ibaizabal River.



The structure stands 45 meters (148 feet) high and spans 160 meters (525 feet). A gondola, suspended from cables, still transports people and cars across the river to this day. This first ever transporter bridge was originally designed by Alberto Palacio, one of Gustave Eiffel's disciples, and is an incredible feet of engineering. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2006.



Walking across the top of the bridge is not for the faint of heart but so worth it (around €7). Take the gondola back (less than €1), so you have that experience, too.



Fun facts:

–Number of people that have crossed the bridge since it first opened in 1893 is the equivalent of the entire population of the United States and the European Community combined.

–Number of trips undertaken in the same period of time, the gondola would have made it around the world more than 31 times.



Hours:

Gondola–24 hours

Runway–10am until dusk

____________________________

A warm thank you:

