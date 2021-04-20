Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vivanta by Taj -Madikeri

1st Monnageri, Galibeedu, Post, Madikeri, Karnataka 571201, India
Website
| +91 82726 65800
Is This the Coolest Hotel Lobby in the World? Madikeri India

Is This the Coolest Hotel Lobby in the World?

Picture this: You’ve been on the road for seven long hours, the last 30 minutes of which have been spent bumping along a winding dirt road, which has done nothing for your constitution. You finally pull up along a circular driveway before a building with gargantuan wooden doors and come to a stop. As you stumble out of the car wearily, those doors slide open to reveal… this.

No, it’s not a mirage. In the heart of Coorg, 250 km from Bangalore, the spectacular Vivanta by Taj – Madikeri, Coorg opened just last winter, and one glimpse at the stunning valley from the open-air lobby will immediately relieve your road-trip exhaustion. There’s no shortage of activities here — consider signing up for a pottery class in the open-air studio — but really, there’s nothing like retiring to a daybed in the lobby, gazing out at that view. Coorg has long been a weekend getaway for locals, especially in the monsoon season, but Taj has really put this scenic region on the global traveler's map.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points