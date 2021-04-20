Vivanta by Taj -Madikeri 1st Monnageri, Galibeedu, Post, Madikeri, Karnataka 571201, India

Is This the Coolest Hotel Lobby in the World? Picture this: You’ve been on the road for seven long hours, the last 30 minutes of which have been spent bumping along a winding dirt road, which has done nothing for your constitution. You finally pull up along a circular driveway before a building with gargantuan wooden doors and come to a stop. As you stumble out of the car wearily, those doors slide open to reveal… this.



No, it’s not a mirage. In the heart of Coorg, 250 km from Bangalore, the spectacular Vivanta by Taj – Madikeri, Coorg opened just last winter, and one glimpse at the stunning valley from the open-air lobby will immediately relieve your road-trip exhaustion. There’s no shortage of activities here — consider signing up for a pottery class in the open-air studio — but really, there’s nothing like retiring to a daybed in the lobby, gazing out at that view. Coorg has long been a weekend getaway for locals, especially in the monsoon season, but Taj has really put this scenic region on the global traveler's map.