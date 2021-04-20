Vivanco. Cultura de Vino
Carretera Nacional, 232, 26330 Briones, La Rioja, Spain
| +34 941 32 23 23
Sun 11am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 6pm
Get Behind the Scenes in a Spanish WineryTo tour a fully state of the art winery is an unforgettable experience.
Understanding the journey that happens from grape to glass is one of the key steps to enjoying every last drop and Vivanco winery does just that.
This is one of my favorite wineries I’ve visited; the care and passion for wine is evident in each touch of the tasting room, and the trilingual staff are eager to elaborate on any questions you have.
For a real treat, spend the extra time to visit the museum which is dedicated to the art of winemaking, showcasing the handcrafted care that goes into each sip you take.
Image courtesy of Vivanco.