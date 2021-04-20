Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vivanco. Cultura de Vino

Carretera Nacional, 232, 26330 Briones, La Rioja, Spain
Website
| +34 941 32 23 23
Get Behind the Scenes in a Spanish Winery Briones Spain

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 6pm

Get Behind the Scenes in a Spanish Winery

To tour a fully state of the art winery is an unforgettable experience.
Understanding the journey that happens from grape to glass is one of the key steps to enjoying every last drop and Vivanco winery does just that.

This is one of my favorite wineries I’ve visited; the care and passion for wine is evident in each touch of the tasting room, and the trilingual staff are eager to elaborate on any questions you have.

For a real treat, spend the extra time to visit the museum which is dedicated to the art of winemaking, showcasing the handcrafted care that goes into each sip you take.

Image courtesy of Vivanco.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points