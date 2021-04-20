Viva La Vida
Costanilla de San Andrés, 16, 28005 Madrid, Spain
+34 913 66 33 49
Photo courtesy of Viva la Vida
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Vegan Buffet in Spacious CaveAn experiential restaurant, Viva la Vida is a popular choice for locals vegetarian and omnivorous alike. Come for the food—which is served buffet style and paid for by weight—but stay for the ambience.
Whether you choose to eat in the Plaza outside or downstairs in the rain forest like dining room, there is always a plethora of delicious options.
Take note: the menu and dishes change very frequently due to the large volume of happy clientele, so if you see a dish you’re interested in trying, put it on the plate or it may very well be gone by the time you return.