Viva Chapata 43 Calle Ave María

Amazing Vegan Tapas, Great Wines and Beer Off the square in Lavapies is the unassuming front of Viva Chapata; this place does not look like your typical vegan hangout, nor is it for vegetarians only!



Once inside, the secrets come flowing off the walls: papers with handwritten specials tacked on the bar, customers bellied up to the bar overflowing with suggestions and cider.



Guilt free and flavor packed, the vegan options run the gamut of sandwiches to pizza: simple and fresh bar food. For the omnivore in you (or your group) there are also plenty of options, the most sought after : Thursday’s Paella.



Image courtesy of Viva Chapata.