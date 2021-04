Vits 49 Rumfordstraße

Relaxing Cafe and Coffee Roaster Vits is a relaxing cafe just steps away from Isator. It's the perfect place to read a book with the sun shining on your face and to just hang out.



The first thing you'll notice upon entering Vits is the aromatic smell. It unites coffee roasting, a café, and coffee sales under one roof and always smells heavenly. Unsurprisingly, the focus is on quality, and the coffee tastes as good, if not better, than its aroma.