Víti

Exploring Víti crater Víti is a huge explosion crater, about 300 meters in diameter. The crater was formed during a massive volcanic eruption at the start of the famous Mývatn Fires in 1724. The eruption continued more or less non-stop for 5 years and Víti’s bubbling cauldron of mud boiled for more than a century after that. Víti is situated near Krafla and there is a tarmacked road leading up to it from highway 1.



The side of Víti has plenty of activity. The area smells strongly of sulfur and lots of steam is coming out of the ground so we did not get too close due to having kids with us, not that if I would have been alone I would have gotten closer. It's worth the visit, hiking it is not hard at all, 10 minuted tops you are at the top.

