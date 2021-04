Fresh Smoothies for a Burst of Energy in San Diego

When I'm feeling like I need a "pick-me-up," I head over to Vitality Tap, near my office, to order a green smoothie. They make all kinds of smoothies, from mounds of fresh vegetables and fruits, but my personal favorite is the smoothie with lots of greens. Their menu selection is huge, so don't worry if you have to take a few minutes to decide. The staff are friendly and can help answer any of your questions.Vitality Tap is the absolute best place to get a great smoothie near the Gaslamp District of San Diego . They have several monster blenders and when you place your order, the fun part is watching the servers push all those veggies through to make your healthy smoothie!This smoothie bar is located inside a powder sports/vitamin type place, but who needs powders and vitamins when you can get a fresh smoothie from the real thing?