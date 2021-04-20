Where are you going?
Vitality Tap

650 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-237-7625
Fresh Smoothies for a Burst of Energy in San Diego

Sun 9am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 8pm

Fresh Smoothies for a Burst of Energy in San Diego

When I'm feeling like I need a "pick-me-up," I head over to Vitality Tap, near my office, to order a green smoothie. They make all kinds of smoothies, from mounds of fresh vegetables and fruits, but my personal favorite is the smoothie with lots of greens. Their menu selection is huge, so don't worry if you have to take a few minutes to decide. The staff are friendly and can help answer any of your questions.

Vitality Tap is the absolute best place to get a great smoothie near the Gaslamp District of San Diego. They have several monster blenders and when you place your order, the fun part is watching the servers push all those veggies through to make your healthy smoothie!

This smoothie bar is located inside a powder sports/vitamin type place, but who needs powders and vitamins when you can get a fresh smoothie from the real thing?
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

