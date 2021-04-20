Vista Point
Vista Point, California 94965, USA
Bikes and BridgesIf you're like me (which by the way would probably make you super weird and could be a good thing or a bad thing...) you want to take a good few snaps when you travel. Well, if you're like me and are a "Travel Landscape Photographer" then it could even be the purpose of your visit.
When you visit San Francisco there is a whole lot to do, but chances are you want to go see the Golden Gate Bridge. I am incapable of traveling to SF without a bike because the city has some of the best cycling in the world.
One of my favorite bike rides in San Fransisco starts in the city and navigates over the Golden Gate Bridge before turning up to Vista Point in the Marin Headlands (this is a tough climb for any cyclist) and then descends down to some fabulous roads in to Sausalito. I like to ride all the way to Tiburon where you'll get another great vista of the city of SF! There are bike lanes the entire way and lots of great places to stop for eats and drinks.