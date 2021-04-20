Where are you going?
Viseisei

Viseisei, Fiji
Website
Visit a Fijian Village Viseisei Fiji

Visit a Fijian Village

Viseisei is an easy trip from Nadi, and gives you an opportunity to experience life in a Fijian village. Organize a trip and you'll be able to tour places like the school, community hall, and village green. A tour also takes you past grave stones of important village chiefs.

Be sure to wear clothing that covers your knees, upper arms and shoulders—and remember never to wear a hat in a Fijian village.

In addition, you can organize a visit to the nearby historic site of Vudu, believed to be the earliest site of human habitation on the islands.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

