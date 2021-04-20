Viseisei
Viseisei, Fiji
Photo by Montanafish/Flickr
Visit a Fijian VillageViseisei is an easy trip from Nadi, and gives you an opportunity to experience life in a Fijian village. Organize a trip and you'll be able to tour places like the school, community hall, and village green. A tour also takes you past grave stones of important village chiefs.
Be sure to wear clothing that covers your knees, upper arms and shoulders—and remember never to wear a hat in a Fijian village.
In addition, you can organize a visit to the nearby historic site of Vudu, believed to be the earliest site of human habitation on the islands.