Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vis

Vis, Croatia
Website
Monkfish Pod Pekom in Vis, Croatia Vis Croatia

Monkfish Pod Pekom in Vis, Croatia

This is a traditional cooking vessel in Vis, a small island in the middle of the Adriatic, about two hours' ferry ride from Split, Croatia. The method is called "pod pekom," which means that it's slow-cooked with embers on top and underneath.

Inside this vessel in particular was a lunch of monkfish, potatoes, rice, and some vegetables. We waited a good, lazy hour for the monkfish to be ready as we drank local wine and snacked on cheese and charcuterie.

Over four days we sampled many of the restaurants on the island, which are mostly homes that operate as agritourismos during the summer months. We were there in June, early enough in the summer that we had the place largely to ourselves. Finding a place for lunch after one beach and before the next beach meant driving through the vineyards and looking for hand-painted signs signifying homecooked food.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30