Virginia Shop

A Little Piece of Virginia to Take Home
You won't find any cheesy FBI t-shirts here, which is why this store is popular with locals and visitors. Locals flock here for their great selection of Virginia wine (my favorites come from the Little Washington Vineyard and Afton Mountain Vineyard). While the shop is full of wine, there's something for everyone. Pick up a picture book about Washington, D.C.
for kids or a picnic basket to fill (stop across the street at Firehook Bakery) and take to nearby Founders Park. You can't miss the store right along Union Street, just look for the giant pineapple (a symbol of hospitality!).