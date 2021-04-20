Virgin Gorda

Red
Until you’ve snorkeled or gone scuba diving in the gin-clear waters of the BVI, you’ve only seen half of the picture of this paradise. Beneath all that beautiful blue water lies a world of swaying red and pink corals, purple sea fans, fish in every hue of the rainbow, sea turtles, and many other marine wonders. Sail Caribbean Divers
offers regular trips to popular reef and wreck diving sites, including the wreck of the former royal mail ship, the RMS Rhone
, one of the most legendary sunken shipwrecks in all of the Caribbean. But you don’t need a scuba tank to see the underwater beauty of the BVI. One of the best snorkeling spots is The Indians
, a collection of pinnacles that rise from the ocean just off Norman Island. Sea fans wave in the mild current and damsel fish, wrasse, and bar jacks patrol the vertical wall. The Caves
is another top dive site where you can swim in crystal-clear water along the shore’s edge, ducking in and out of the namesake shallow caves to see schools of iridescent minnows sheltering inside.
Sponsored by
British Virgin islands