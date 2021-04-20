Where are you going?
Virgil's Real BBQ

1 Casino Drive
| +1 242-363-3000
For Authentic BBQ on the Islands New Providence The Bahamas

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 11pm

For Authentic BBQ on the Islands

It's hard work - lounging on the beach, whipping along the lazy river, swimming with stingrays and sipping on fruity cocktails - and after your efforts, you deserve a break. Slip into a cozy seat at Virgil's Real BBQ (either inside or on the sun-soaked patio), and dig into a fantastic BBQ feast in a relaxed, family-style setting. Virgil's has a reputation for big flavour and authentic BBQ - the perfect way to end a day on the islands.

Phone: 242.363.3000
Take out: 242.363.2964

Hours:
Open seven days a week for Breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dress code is casual.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

