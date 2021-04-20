Where are you going?
Virgelle Mercantile

7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
| +1 406-378-3110
Quiet Night in the Montana Outback Loma Montana United States

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Quiet Night in the Montana Outback

Eight miles of gravel road away from an already lonely stretch of highway in Central Montana, the Virgelle Mercantile Bed and Breakfast offers quiet comfort. Well, mostly quiet. If you choose to sleep outside in the sheep wagon or one of the restored homesteader cabins, you’ll likely hear coyotes yipping at night and Canada geese honking above the Missouri River in the morning. What you won’t hear: Traffic. The Missouri River ferry just down the road might move 10 cars a day in the “busy” season. Many visitors come here for canoeing trips down the river. But Montana-style solitude, a big breakfast of french toast and homemade sausage, and hosts with amazing stories—ask Cat, a former New Yorker, how she ended up managing the place—that’s worth a trip, too. From Great Falls, take Highway 87 N past Loma. The turnoff to Virgelle is just past mile marker 66.
By Chris Woolston , AFAR Contributor

