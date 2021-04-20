Vinyl Coffee and Wine Bar
359 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-621-4132
Photo by Kristen Fortier
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Good Beats and Fun Events at VinylVinyl is a coffee shop and wine bar on Divisadero Street in the NOPA neighborhood. On a sunny day, sit by the large windows along the periphery; if the fog is closing in, cozy up at the bar.
No matter where you decide to settle down, you can pop open a laptop for some solitude or join in one of the evening's events. On Tuesdays, it's trivia night; on Thursdays, pizza night brought to you by a "pizzahacker."
Vinyl's a great place to stop for a glass of red while waiting for a table at nearby Ragazza; wine service starts daily at 5:30 p.m. If you're there in the morning, grab a latte.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Wine Country in the City
California’s famous Napa and Sonoma wine regions are just to the north of San Francisco, but connoisseurs know that fine wines—local and from further afield—can be found in cozy wine bars throughout the city. With knowledgeable staff and innovative lists, these welcoming establishments offer varietals for the beginner or expert oenophile. Terroir Natural Wine Merchant’s menu includes natural and organic wines, while Barrique hand picks wines and serves each glass through their own cask system. The Vinyl wine bar in the Western Addition neighborhood is warm and inviting and hosts weeknight events.