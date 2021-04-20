Vinyl Coffee and Wine Bar 359 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Good Beats and Fun Events at Vinyl Vinyl is a coffee shop and wine bar on Divisadero Street in the NOPA neighborhood. On a sunny day, sit by the large windows along the periphery; if the fog is closing in, cozy up at the bar.



No matter where you decide to settle down, you can pop open a laptop for some solitude or join in one of the evening's events. On Tuesdays, it's trivia night; on Thursdays, pizza night brought to you by a "pizzahacker."



Vinyl's a great place to stop for a glass of red while waiting for a table at nearby Ragazza; wine service starts daily at 5:30 p.m. If you're there in the morning, grab a latte.