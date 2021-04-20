Vintner’s Collective 1245 Main Street

Tasting the Best Wines from California The Vintner's Collective in Downtown Napa offers a different type of wine tasting experience. Garrett, the tasting room owner, carefully chooses the best wines from more than 100 boutique Napa Valley wineries. Visitors are treated to personalized service—the tasting room manager asks visitors what types of wines they like and then can customize a tasting based on the visitor's preference. For a complete experience, visitors can pay an additional fee for a private wine tasting. This involves about eight carefully chosen wines paired with a divine a cheese and charcuterie plate. In addition to serving excellent local, small-production wines, the Vintner's Collective is housed in a historic building. The sandstone exterior from 1875 contrasts with the building's sleek interior, which used to be a saloon, brewery, and bordello.