Vintana Wine + Dine

1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA 92029, USA
| +1 760-745-7777
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 12am

Vintana Wine and Dine is a unique restaurant that was built on top of a Lexus car dealership. This grand interior has really high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows that overlook the water feature at the dealership as well as the mountains in the distant horizon.

The encrusted baked brie, served with toast crisps, roasted garlic and jalepeno jelly made a great appetizer- picture here. Everything was delicious and I'm sure the fabulous view looking out the windows contributed!

Tip: On weekends, definitely make reservations.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

