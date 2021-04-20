Where are you going?
Vinoteca Barbechera

27 Calle del Príncipe
+34 914 20 04 78
Savory Tapas in a Wine Barrel Bar Madrid Spain

Sun - Sat 9am - 1am

Savory Tapas in a Wine Barrel Bar

Vinoteca Barbechera is one of my favorite corner wine shops thanks to its extensive selection of regional and international wines and knowledgeable servers. The food is excellent: Try the pork with caramelized onions, the foie gras with apples, or the traditional Spanish tortilla. Ask about daily wine and tapas specials; your server can make a recommendation based on your tastes. Grab a window seat to see the action unfold in Santa Ana Plaza, home of literary and philosophical Madrid.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
