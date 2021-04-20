Savory Tapas in a Wine Barrel Bar
Vinoteca Barbechera is one of my favorite corner wine shops thanks to its extensive selection of regional and international wines and knowledgeable servers. The food is excellent: Try the pork with caramelized onions, the foie gras with apples, or the traditional Spanish tortilla. Ask about daily wine and tapas specials; your server can make a recommendation based on your tastes. Grab a window seat to see the action unfold in Santa Ana Plaza, home of literary and philosophical Madrid
.