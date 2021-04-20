Where are you going?
Vinnie's Pasta Bar

5361 Inglis St, Halifax, NS B3H 1J4, Canada
A Hidden Gem of a Restaurant

Vinnie's Pasta Bar is one of Halifax's hidden gems. It's popular enough to always draw a crowd, but just enough of a secret that there is never an enormous line to get into the place. This is by far my favorite place to get pasta in the city. The prices are reasonable and each meal is served with a small home cooked loaf of bread hot out of the oven that is simply delightful. I recommend the garlic chicken pasta with a Caesar salad, and if you are a bit hungrier than that definitely get some calamari.

If you are going on a Friday or Saturday make sure you call ahead to make a reservation.

By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

