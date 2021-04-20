Where are you going?
Vinland

593 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-653-8617
Walking the Farm-to-Table Walk Portland Maine United States

Thur - Sun 5pm - 9pm

Walking the Farm-to-Table Walk

Vinland claims to be "the first restaurant in the world to serve 100% local, organic food," and the owners certainly have a strong commitment to the food revolution and to bringing back sustainability into our food system. The dishes on the menu are designed to delight all the senses and are creative without being too precious. The ingredients are items we can all pronounce and recognize. Small bites of angel eggs, garlic toast, and beet chips with local chèvre whet your appetite. The fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meats are all seasonal. When food is this fresh and tasty, it doesn't need a lot of gimmicks. Vinland is a foodie's dream destination.

By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

