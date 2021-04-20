Where are you going?
Vinhanen Winebar

Baggesensgade 13, 2200 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 29 92 14 52
Norrebro's Craft Wine Bar Copenhagen Denmark

Mon - Wed 4pm - 11pm
Thur, Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 2pm - 12am

Norrebro's Craft Wine Bar

This place is one of the best wine bars in Norrebro. They have five large wine tanks (up to 900 liters of wine apiece) which they fill with carefully selected wine bought in bulk directly from vineyards. Similar to a craft beer bar, this craft wine bar alternates wines based on what they've purchased and have room for.

The ambiance of the venue is clean, pleasant, and open. The staff is friendly and welcoming, while the wine is extremely reasonably priced and enjoyable. Wine is available either by the glass, by the bottle, or to go. Nothing is pre-bottled and all wine (be it glass or bottle) is filled as you order it.

If you get a chance, also try their olive plate. It is exquisite.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

