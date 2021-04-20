Vinhanen Winebar
Baggesensgade 13, 2200 København, Denmark
| +45 29 92 14 52
Mon - Wed 4pm - 11pm
Thur, Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 2pm - 12am
Norrebro's Craft Wine BarThis place is one of the best wine bars in Norrebro. They have five large wine tanks (up to 900 liters of wine apiece) which they fill with carefully selected wine bought in bulk directly from vineyards. Similar to a craft beer bar, this craft wine bar alternates wines based on what they've purchased and have room for.
The ambiance of the venue is clean, pleasant, and open. The staff is friendly and welcoming, while the wine is extremely reasonably priced and enjoyable. Wine is available either by the glass, by the bottle, or to go. Nothing is pre-bottled and all wine (be it glass or bottle) is filled as you order it.
If you get a chance, also try their olive plate. It is exquisite.